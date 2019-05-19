John Patrick "Jack"Winne John Patrick "Jack" Winne, age 83, of Overland Park, KS. passed away May 15, 2019 from respiratory failure. Jack was born to James L. Winne and Dorothy Gorman Winne on September 26, 1935 in Peoria, IL. He graduated from St. Ambrose University in 1957 and was Director of Admissions when he left in 1960. It was there that he met the love of his life, Mary Callahan. They were married August 13, 1960 in Chicago, IL. In that same year, he began his business career with Hallmark Cards, a company and family he deeply respected for their values, ethics and business success. He retired after 41 years as Vice President, Corporate Development in 2001. Jack enjoyed an incredibly active life both during his career and after his retirement, keeping busy with family, church, charitable organizations, golf, travel and social activities. He was a founding member of Holy Spirit parish in Overland Park, KS. and held leadership positions on the boards of St. Ambrose University President's Council, Kansas Children's Services League, Spofford Home, Serra Club Kansas City, Kansas, Crime Stoppers of Greater KC, Brookridge Country Club and Nicholas Golf Club. Jack was active in fundraising activities including Catholic Charities and schools his children attended Rockhurst High School, Notre Dame de Sion, Saint Louis University and the University of Kansas. If asked about his greatest achievements in life, Jack would regale you with stories of his five children, their spouses and his thirteen grandchildren. He brought inspiration to his family and was a friend and mentor to many. Jack had a strong Catholic belief, loved God, his wife and family, his friends, his Irish heritage and celebrating St. Patrick's Day at Browne's Irish Market. He will be dearly missed by all. Slainte! He was predeceased by his parents James and Dorothy and brother Jim. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend Mary Callahan Winne, his loving sister Mary Alice Winne, five children, Julie Kathleen, Michael John (Beth), James Patrick (Meghan), Beth Ann (Rick), Patrick John (Kim) and thirteen grandchildren, Christopher, Callie, Sean, Kevin, Tyler, Katherine, Heather, Collin, Kelly, Molly, Jack, Aidan, and Mike. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM Monday May 20, 2019 at the Church of Ascension, 9510 West 127th Street, Overland Park, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kansas Children's Service League 3545 Southwest 5th Street, Topeka, KS 66606. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019