John Philip Hurd Sr. John Philip Hurd, Sr., 86, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. John was born May 25, 1932 in Claycomo, Mo. He was a Korean War Veteran. John retired as a mechanic from TWA. His love for his family and humor will be missed. Surviving him is his loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn; sons John (Sandra) and Mark; daughters Cheryl and Debbie; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and brothers Robert and Wayne. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., Kansas City, MO., 64116. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019