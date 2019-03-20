Kansas City Star Obituaries
John Philip Hurd Sr. Obituary
John Philip Hurd Sr. John Philip Hurd, Sr., 86, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. John was born May 25, 1932 in Claycomo, Mo. He was a Korean War Veteran. John retired as a mechanic from TWA. His love for his family and humor will be missed. Surviving him is his loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn; sons John (Sandra) and Mark; daughters Cheryl and Debbie; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and brothers Robert and Wayne. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., Kansas City, MO., 64116. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
