John Philip Malbon, Sr. John Philip Malbon, Sr., 80, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM with Funeral Services at 10:30 AM Saturday, December 21, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Hospice House. John was born October 2, 1939, in West Frankfort, IL. He served his country in the United States Navy. John was a plant manager for an optical company retiring in 2005. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita Marie Malbon, three children; Lisa Herzog, Ruthann Sharpe, John Philip (Jamie) Malbon, Jr., five grandchildren; Tara Hale, Tyler James Sharpe, Svieta Marie Sharpe, Trey Philip Sharpe, Jacob John Malbon, 3 great grandsons; Hudson, Walker and Briggs Hale, two sisters Iris Harpster, Paula Sims and extended family.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019