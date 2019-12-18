Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Malbon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Philip Malbon Sr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Philip Malbon, Sr. John Philip Malbon, Sr., 80, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM with Funeral Services at 10:30 AM Saturday, December 21, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Hospice House. John was born October 2, 1939, in West Frankfort, IL. He served his country in the United States Navy. John was a plant manager for an optical company retiring in 2005. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita Marie Malbon, three children; Lisa Herzog, Ruthann Sharpe, John Philip (Jamie) Malbon, Jr., five grandchildren; Tara Hale, Tyler James Sharpe, Svieta Marie Sharpe, Trey Philip Sharpe, Jacob John Malbon, 3 great grandsons; Hudson, Walker and Briggs Hale, two sisters Iris Harpster, Paula Sims and extended family.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -