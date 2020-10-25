John Phillip QuijasOctober 22, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - John Phillip Quijas, age 61 of Kansas City, KS, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1150 N 38th St., KCK.He made so many lifelong friendships that he valued. He loved his family very much and he was loved and will be missed by all of us.Preceding John in death were his parents, Louis Quijas and Helen (Cox) Quijas, siblings, Loretta Suzanne and Anthony Michael. Surviving are his beloved partner Doris Walker, son Jon (Mercedes) Keltner. Daughters Erika (Ryan) McCarthy and Elissa Quijas, along with 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Brothers, Louis (Jeanne), Alexander, and Carlos (KIm). Sisters, Christina Cavallaro, Theresa Garcia, Julia (Stephen Rehm) Ford, and Kimberly (Don) Wilson along with many loved nephew and nieces.