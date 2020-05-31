Dr. John Pretz Boyd Dr. John Pretz Boyd passed away May 22, 2020 in Terre Haute. He was born September 22, 1944 in Kansas City, Missouri toVerne Wendell & Nellie Pretz Boyd. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 47 years DeeAnn Boyd (dec. May 30, 2015). John graduated from Manhattan High School (KS). He then received bachelor of music education and masters of music from Northwestern University (IL) and a doctorate of musical arts from University of Missouri- Kansas City. He taught at Northern Illinois University, Wichita State University, Kent State University, University of Arizona, and Indiana State University. At ISU he was director of bands, professor of music, and coordinator of the wind/percussion division for 21 years, retiring in 2010 professor emeritus. He is survived by his sister Martha Boyd & spouse Sandy Schermerhorn of Kansas City, MO, daughter Joleen Lundin & husband Carl of Minneapolis, MN, daughter Kimberly Henson & husband James of Mount Pleasant, SC, and son John A. Boyd & wife Melissa of Terre Haute, IN, and Grandchildren Gabriel & Gideon Lundin, Brendan & Amber Henson, Alex (Cantrell) Boyd & fiancé Caedyn Abner, Broderic & Carter Boyd. Donations in lieu of flowers to: John P Boyd Scholarship #23009 at ISU Foundation, 30 N 5th St, Terre Haute, IN, 47809 or at www.indstate.edu/give; or to Northwestern University (School of Music) at Northwestern University Alumni Relations & Development, Attn: Gift Processing, 1201 Davis St, Evanston, IL, 60208 or www.wewill.northwestern.edu Following cremation he will be buried in the Boyd family plot in Blue Rapids, KS. Online condolences may be made to www.debaunfuneralhomes.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.