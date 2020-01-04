|
John R. "Johnny" Brennan John R. "Johnny" Brennan, 81, passed away December 31, 2019 with his brother, Joseph, at his side. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30am, Monday, January 6th at Christ the King Church, 8510 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Christ the King Church, Kansas City Hospice or . Johnny was born July 21, 1938 in Kansas City, MO to Robert and Delvita (VanBooven) Brennan. He was a member of Christ the King Church. Johnny retired from Hallmark Cards in 1999 after 29 years of service and loved to spend time at the Lake of the Ozarks. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Francis Paul, Robert Matthew and Jimmy Brennan; a sister, Mary Catherine Brennan. Survivors include a brother, Joseph Brennan of Kansas City, MO; a sister, Rose Ann Herritt of Lawton, OK; nephews, David Herritt and Wife Jana of Oklahoma City, OK and Scott Herritt and wife Danielle of Boston, MO; his special friend, Katrina (little buddy) , his friends at the Lake of the Ozarks and the neighborhood. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 4, 2020