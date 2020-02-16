|
|
John R. Coonce 1950 2020 John R. Coonce, 69, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Plaza Campus. John was born at Trinity Lutheran Hospital on March 29, 1950. He grew up in south Kansas City and attended Center High School. John retired from Old Castel Miller Material in Bonner Springs as a fork lift operator. John belonged to the Neat Street Cruisers in which he drove his pride and joy, his 1966 Red Mustang. John is preceded in death by his parents, Russ and Dorothy Coonce, 2 cousins, Gary Campbell and Tim Byrne, 4 uncles, and an aunt. John is survived by his daughter, Tina Marie Coonce of Kansas City, 3 granddaughters, Melinda, Mazalea, and Alexus, his sister, Joyce (Coonce) Thorman of Raytown, a niece, Kim Thorman of Raytown, a nephew, Chris Thorman (Roxeanne) of KC, 2 great nieces Krislyn and Chloe, 2 great nephews, Dakota and Skyler, aunts, Barbara Campbell (Pat) of KC, Mary Ellen Byrne of KC, an uncle, Don Seller of Indep., and numerous other family and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday February 20, from 6-8 pm at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivera Rd., Lenexa, KS on Friday, February 21, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the . Condolences may be expressed at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020