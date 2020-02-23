|
|
John R. Darling 19372020 Born on March 30, 1937 in Holton, Kansas to John Rothburn Darling and Beatrice Darling, John Darling had the rare pairing of an intellectually curious mind with a servant's heart from the moment he began his journey on Earth. Growing up, John was a Renaissance man starting at a young agehe was privately tutored in drama and speech in grade school. He also received a grounding in Boy Scouts and eventually achieved the highest possible accolade within that organizationthe Distinguished Eagle Scoutat age 60. Additionally, John was heavily involved in athletics. He started playing tennis in middle school and played for the remainder of his active life. In high school, John traded in his piano sheet music for a football helmet; he played as both an offensive and defensive lineman. On top of his academic and athletic involvement, John worked part time in the J.C. Penny store in Independence, Missouri, which inspired him to pursue a degree in business in college. In 1955, John began his higher educational pursuits at Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, where he majored in Economics. He was in charge of Graceland's roller-skating program, was a member of the AUB Social Club (the equivalent of a fraternity), and was a Pastoral Group Leader for the college. Moreover, John was active as a member of Graceland's collegiate tennis team, and served as Business Manager of the Acacia, Graceland's annual yearbook. Somehow, amidst all of these pursuits, he still found time to take on major leadership roles within both the church and the university. John graduated from Graceland with honors, receiving the Silver Medal, one of the university's highest distinctions. In 1956, he met the love of his life, Melva Jean Fears, and they were married in St. Louis, Missouri two years later. They transferred to the University of Alabama in 1957, where John graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business, and subsequently completed a Master of Science in Business. After John graduated with his Master's from Alabama, he returned to the J.C. Penny Company as a Section Manager, where he was in charge of procurement for women's clothing, overseeing eight stores in the Kansas City area. Over a four-year period, John and Melva had three children, Steve (married to Bizzy, with grandchildren Michael and Rebecca), Cynthia (married to Bud Henson, with grandchildren Asher and Andrew), and Greg (married to Jennifer, with grandchildren Joshuamarried to Kelsey, with great-grandchild SkylarAnna, Caleb, and Nathaniel). After four years in industry, John decided to return to academia, which he knew would allow him to follow his servant's heart and also become the family man he always wanted to be. He received his PhD in Marketing from University of Illinois in 1964. Immediately following completion of his PhD, John was hired on the faculty of the University of Alabama. He knew he had found his niche within the intellectual space offered by the academic world, and spent the rest of his working life enriching the business academia community with his powerful presence and unwavering sense of ethics. Until John retired in the mid-2010s, he authored 12 books and monographs, and over 200 academic and professional journal articles. He also presented research papers and conducted management and marketing seminars for myriad organizations around the world. He served as Dean of Business at Southern Illinois UniversityCarbondale; Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research at Texas Tech University; Provost at Mississippi State University; Chancellor at LSUShreveport; President and Professor Emeritus of Marketing and International Business at Pittsburg State University; Associate Dean and Visiting Professor at Rockhurst University; Distinguished Visiting Professor at Texas State University; and Distinguished Professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. John was particularly drawn to Finland throughout his career in academia. He taught as a Visiting Professor at the Helsinki School of Economics for an entire year in 1974. The whole Darling family made the journey to the Nordic North for that year, and John was hooked. He was invited to return annually to the university for over 40 years, and taught numerous courses to high-achieving business students. In recognition of John's tireless academic service, he received an Honorary Doctorate from the Helsinki School of Economics. In September 2006, the Republic of Finland honored John by presenting him with the Insignia of Commander of the Order of the Lion of Finland for "Meritorious services to the universities of Finland in facilitating academic exchanges between Finland and the U.S., and for consulting assistance in developing the export marketing activities of Finnish business firms for over three decades." This high honor is equivalent to the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the U.S., and recognizes substantial contributions to the national interests of the country. Always a world traveler, John was also given an Honorary Doctorate from Chung Yuan Christian University in Taiwan. In addition to Finland and Taiwan, John volunteered his time to present lectures in Sweden, Poland, Bulgaria, Mexico, China, Egypt, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan. Although John was truly outstanding in his field, he spent his personal life as a model for his family. His servant's heart was infectious, and he never missed the opportunity to instill important life lessons and a pragmatic ethical compass throughout his interactions with those around him. He believed so strongly in the importance of an ethical grounding for a fulsome life that he was inspired to write his first work in the genre of spirituality and wellness, The Master Key, which was published in 2018. The primary thread of the book is that ethical self-discovery is a potential that exists for all human beings, and presents the fullest and most beneficial manner of living, both for individuals and all others impacted by their actions. The book undergirded his pedagogy for the final 15 years of his teaching career, and many of his students reported exceedingly positive benefits from studying the material. John impacted the lives of so many students and members of his family and the community at large, and the ripples in the pond that his careful and methodical way of living generated are still making their mark on the world. In lieu of personal donations, all donations will go to Outreach International www.outreach-international.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020