John R. Doss John Robert Doss was born July 12, 1933, in Windsor, Missouri, to Rondal and Lily (McAllister) Doss. John had two children with his wife, Marie Adele Jacobs Doss, and together they raised six children. They celebrated their fifty-seventh wedding anniversary on August 4, 2019. John was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his sisters Ruth Young and Agnes Main, his brothers Raymond Doss, Gary Doss, and Ricky Doss, his daughter, Tammy Lynn Doss Anderson, and his son-in-law Don Cochrane. He is survived by his aunt, Ethel Barnett, his son, John Wesley Benning Doss and daughter-in-law Kathy Doss, his daughter Ann Michelle Casterline Steelman, his son Richard Bradley Casterline, his daughter Melinda Marie Casterline Harms and son-in-law Richie Harms, and his daughter Lori Sue Casterline Cochrane. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren, with two additional great-grandchildren on the way. His legacy lives on in his family. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all of his family. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020