John R. "Jack" Greenwell
October 18, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - John R. "Jack" Greenwell, 92, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020 at KC Hospice House. He was born to the late Eldon and Margaret (Gudde) Greenwell and grew up in Holden, MO. Jack was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Jennie Lee Greenwell. He is survived by his second wife of 14 years, Travis Marie Greenwell, who provided loving care in his recent illness.
Jack was adored by his family; daughter Linda Graham and her husband John of Leawood, grandsons Zack and Matt and his wife Michelle, and great granddaughters Hadley and Bridget. He loved golf, trout fishing, gardening, traveling and dancing. He was active in and enjoyed fundraising for the Ararat Shrine and Knights of Columbus. Jack retired after 42 years in 1990 from his position of Manager of the KC Division of Mid-America Dairymen.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church 130 NW Murray Rd Lee's Summit, MO 64081 and burial following mass at Floral Hills East 25203 E Hwy 50 Lee's Summit, MO 64086. The family suggest memorials to KC Hospice House 12000 Wornall Rd Kansas City, MO 64145 or Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church.
Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
October 20, 2020
