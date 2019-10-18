|
John R. Loya John R. Loya, 74, of Kansas City, MO passed away October 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his father, John G. Loya, his sister, Evelyn Abina and his brother, Raymond Loya. He leaves behind his wife Virginia Loya, his son, John Vincent Loya, his daughter Jackie Loya-Torres (Patrick), all of Kansas City, MO, grandchildren Anthony, Jessica, Alejandra and Mariana Loya, and Maria, Sofia and Gabriela Torres, great-grandchildren, Ava and Malachi Loya, his mother, Hilaria Loya, brothers Richard Loya (Christina), Thomas Loya (Yolanda), Gerald Loya (Bernice), all of Kansas City, KS, his sister Theresa Torres (Anthony) of Shawnee, KS. After graduating from Rockhurst College, John enjoyed a successful career in human resources administration. His work took him many places, including, Truman Medical Center (KCMO), Union Memorial Hospital (Baltimore), M.D. Anderson Cancer Center (Houston), Washington University (St. Louis), University of Illinois at Chicago and Columbus Regional Medical Center (Columbus, IN). He was an avid fisherman, gifted athlete, lover of food, wine, jazz and art and a true gentleman's gentleman. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Mass will be 11 AM Saturday, 10/19/19 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 2910 Strong Ave.,KCK, where the visitation will begin at 9:30 AM. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cristo Rey High School Kansas City. Please visit John's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2019