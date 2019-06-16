|
John R. Lozano John Robert Lozano, 76, passed away June 3, 2019. John was born in Stockton, CA, to the late Robert and Vera (Viramontes) Lozano. He was married to Santamary Bruni on February 17, 1980. John was a U.S. Navy veteran of Vietnam, earning service and campaign medals recognizing his "boots on the ground" service. John managed Gaetano's Restaurant & Pizza Deli. John is survived by his wife, Santamary Lozano; sister, Mary Lou Klovee (Ken) of Brentwood, CA; nephews, Steve Klovee (Heidi) of Concord, CA, and David Klovee (Rosanne) of Stoneham, MA; great-nephew, Jack; and great-nieces, Jessie and Anna. The family expresses appreciation to Dr. J. Simon Szeto, Dr. Jaswinder Singh, The Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, Research Medical Center, Crossroads Hospice, and many relatives, friends and neighbors for the loving care and support during John's illness and treatment. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with a Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 309 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Saint Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Cancer Action Center, 4010 S. Lynn, Independence, MO 64055. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019