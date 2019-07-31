|
John R. "Bob" Marty Jr. John R. "Bob" Marty, 83, died at home on July 27th. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Lucile Marty and his sister Anne Marty Gyllenborg. He is survived by his wife Jane, three sons Todd, Kyle, and Jordan, and four grandchildren. He was born October 30, 1935. He attended Hale Cook Elementary and Southwest High School. He graduated from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He was in the Marine Corps stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA and served in Okinawa for a period of time. He was employed as an underwriter for BMA for 34 years. He rang the bell for Salvation Army for many years and attained Bell Ringer of the Year in 1983. He coached his boys' soccer teams and refereed for the Overland Park Soccer Club for many years. Having an extensive lineage in Overland Park, Bob was a member of the Overland Park Historical Society and a member of the Antioch Cemetery Association. He was an active member and Elder of Country Club Christian Church. Bob and his family spent many summers in Estes Park hiking most of the trails and peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Pkwy, on Friday, August 2nd. Fellowship with friends and family will begin at 1:00 pm in the parlor with a service to follow at 2:00 pm. Private burial will be held at Antioch Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019