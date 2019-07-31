Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Country Club Christian Church
6101 Ward Pkwy
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Country Club Christian Church
6101 Ward Pkwy
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Marty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. "Bob" Marty Jr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. "Bob" Marty Jr. Obituary
John R. "Bob" Marty Jr. John R. "Bob" Marty, 83, died at home on July 27th. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Lucile Marty and his sister Anne Marty Gyllenborg. He is survived by his wife Jane, three sons Todd, Kyle, and Jordan, and four grandchildren. He was born October 30, 1935. He attended Hale Cook Elementary and Southwest High School. He graduated from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He was in the Marine Corps stationed at Camp Pendleton, CA and served in Okinawa for a period of time. He was employed as an underwriter for BMA for 34 years. He rang the bell for Salvation Army for many years and attained Bell Ringer of the Year in 1983. He coached his boys' soccer teams and refereed for the Overland Park Soccer Club for many years. Having an extensive lineage in Overland Park, Bob was a member of the Overland Park Historical Society and a member of the Antioch Cemetery Association. He was an active member and Elder of Country Club Christian Church. Bob and his family spent many summers in Estes Park hiking most of the trails and peaks of Rocky Mountain National Park. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Pkwy, on Friday, August 2nd. Fellowship with friends and family will begin at 1:00 pm in the parlor with a service to follow at 2:00 pm. Private burial will be held at Antioch Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now