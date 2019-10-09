|
John R. Shank John R. Shank, 66, passed on Oct. 7, 2019. John was born on Sep. 15, 1953 in Springfield, MO to John Sr. and Carolyn Shank. He attended William Jewell College and UMKC Law School. He married the love of his life, Carol Letterman, and they had a son, Brian. John initially worked in private practice and served as an assistant public defender in Clay Co. He then practiced law with Michael Gunn and many other esteemed colleagues for 38 years. John also served for many years as an attorney for the Clay Co. Juvenile Office. He attended and taught Sunday school at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church in Liberty, MO. Throughout his life John approached life with grace, humility, and a sense of humor. John is preceded by his father John and wife Carol. Survived by son, Brian (Jessica) Shank; mother, Carolyn Shank; siblings, Brenda (Ben) Dasal and Michael Shank; stepson, Austin (Leslie) Walsh. Funeral held at Second Baptist Church on Oct. 10th at 7pm, visitation at 6pm. Donations to the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter or Second Baptist Church .
Published in Kansas City Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019