Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
An informal open house
arah Mannering's home at 11807 Slater
Overland Park, MO
View Map
John Raymond Sparke


1933 - 2020
John Raymond Sparke Obituary
John Raymond Sparke John Raymond Sparke died March 1, 2020 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Hospital in Merriam, Kansas after a lengthy battle with breathing disorders. He was born September 18, 1933 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Elmer and Ada May (Zion) Sparke. John was preceded in death by Sparke his parents, his wife, Doris (Meredith) Sparke daughter Janice (Sparke) Pearce and a sister Carol (Sparke) Pfister. He is survived by his daughter Jerri (Sparke) Hood and her husband Clyde; son-in-law Dave Pearce; granddaughter Änna (Dougan) King and her husband Mike; grandson Derek Dougan, his wife Raquel and their three sons: Derek, Caleb and Ryan; brother Leroy Sparke and his wife Ethel and sister Shirley (Sparke) Carpenter; and a whole host of nieces and nephews. An informal open house with relatives and friends will be held Saturday, March 28th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Sarah Mannering's home at 11807 Slater, Overland Park, Kansas. Please feel free to come as you are and join us in celebrating the life of John Sparke. Interment will be held at a private ceremony this summer at the Meredith family lot in Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Salina, Kansas. Cards of condolence can be sent to: Jerri Hood, 1586 East Cypress Lane, Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703. In lieu of flowers, the family feels that John would have liked for you to donate to the political party of your choice. And don't forget to VOTE! A full obituary at: cremationcenterkc.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020
