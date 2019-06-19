Kansas City Star Obituaries
John Reboli John Michael Irwin Reboli, 22, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away June 15, 2019. He was born July 3, 1996, in Hannibal, MO, the son of Johanne Marie Fairburn and Gary John Reboli. Following the untimely death of his mother, John moved to New Zealand to live with his maternal grandparents, Jan and Trevor Kapoor. When John returned to the United States to live with his brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Sarah Reboli in the Liberty area, he graduated from Liberty North High School in 2014. John served in the U.S. Army until receiving honorable discharge due to a medical disability in December 2016. He leaves his brother, Alan, sister-in-law, Sarah, and their children, Oliver and Eleanor; grandparents, Jan and Trevor Kapoor; and Ted Fairburn; aunt, Liza Fairburn and her son Killian; as well as Sarah's family members in Kansas City. Arohanui John. Private services will be held with burial in Nuhaka, New Zealand. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to s. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
