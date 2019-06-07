Resources More Obituaries for John Hansford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Richard Hansford

Obituary Condolences Flowers Col. John Richard Hansford, Ret. USMC Surrounded by the love of his family, John went to Heaven on June 3, 2019. John was born September 15, 1927 to Richard and Dorothy (Duffield) Hansford in Kansas City, Missouri. He was raised in the Kansas City area, graduating from Northeast High School in 1944. He attended Kansas City Junior College after graduation and then joined the Navy and served for one and half years during WWII. Following his tour of duty, he returned to Kansas City and earned a bachelor's degree in Business from UMKC. He, again, chose to serve his country by enlisting as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Following flight training in Pensacola, Florida, he met and then married the love of his life, Nancy (Colby), in 1955. Over the course of his 32-year career, he flew 39 different airplanes including the F4 Phantom and the Corsair. He served in Vietnam and retired a full Coronel in 1973. John's love of flying and the Marine Corps knew no bounds and allowed him to travel the world. Returning to Kansas City, he worked as a Wage and Salary Administrator at Research Hospital and earned a master's degree in Business Administration from Webster University. Always seeking adventures, he became a small business owner, purchasing several Amoco service stations. He and his wife of 64 years, Nancy (Colby) Hansford, also owned and operated a child care center in Raytown and were members of the Military Officers Association of America. John would serve on the board of that organization as President. Later, as part of the Northeast High Alumni Association, he helped to raise money for college scholarships for current high school students by organizing the annual golf tournament. John attended Red Bridge United Methodist Church for over 35 years, serving on the board. He loved his church family (many times his would be the smiling face who would greet you as you came in the door). He also loved playing bridge, playing golf, flying airplanes, traveling the world, the Chiefs, Royals & MU Tigers, going to the theater, vodka martinis, his red convertible sports car, and a good steak. He loved playing games with his grandchildren and would sit for hours having philosophical talks with many of them. They didn't know it, but he was gently guiding them in the life choices they were facing at the time. He was blessed with many friends and was admired and loved by everyone. He was humble, kind, generous and loved his family above all else. God was his center. He loved providing family vacations and we will always treasure those trips. He put all his kids through college and helped grandchildren as he could with their hopes and dreams. He has a great-grandson named for him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Lemuel E. Hutton, his step-brother, Lemuel Hutton and brother, Dr. Robert D. Hutton. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his children, Liane (John) Garner, Karen (Larry) Fitzpatrick, and son John Jr. (Jeani) Hansford. Grandchildren: David Duvall, Eric Duvall, Peter Garner, Jeff Fitzpatrick, Lauren Fitzpatrick, Bailey Hansford, Caity Ogren, Molly Higgins, Maggie Ogren, Hayley Hansford and Jake Hansford and 7 greatgrandchildren. He also leaves a brother, Charles Hutton. Semper Fi In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to s Foundation in his name.



