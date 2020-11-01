John Richard MartinOctober 27, 1927 - October 28, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - John Richard Martin, 93, passed away on October 28, 2020 at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. He was born October 27, 1927 to John H. Martin and Marguerite Siefert Martin in Kansas City, Kansas. John had been a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area, before retiring to Florida in 1997. He returned to Kansas City in 2015 and lived at The Piper Assisted Living facility in Kansas City, KS until his death.He served in the Army in the Pacific.John attended Woodbury and Finlay Engineering School. He was a Mason and member of the Kansas City Optimist Club until his retirementHe was a builder and developer. He began his building career working alongside his father and later he owned and operated Martin Construction Company. He was a longtime member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.As a young man John loved to hunt and fish with his sons and grandson.John is survived by former wife Jean Martin, Fort Myers, FL; son John S. Martin and wife Juliet, Prairie Village, KS; daughters Melanie and husband Jack Martinez, Foley, AL, Rita and husband Jim Gregory, Springfield, MO and son-in-law Mike Haden, Kansas City, KS.John's grandchildren are Morgan Martin, Grace Martin, Shannon Schrock, Martin Laffoon and wife Ivonne, Ashley Haden, Matthew Haden and wife Alexa, Katie Trotter and husband Dave, Christopher Gregory and husband Can Nguyen.His great-grandchildren include Meghan Berner, Kaitlyn, Emily, Zechariah, Isabella and Christopher Schrock, Gavin and Morgan Laffoon, Haley and Madison Wieneke.John is preceded in death by his father and his mother; his stepmother Dorothy; brothers Lawrence and Robert; sisters Norma Melton, and Beverly Roberts. Children preceding John in death are Robert Bryce Martin and Elizabeth Anne Haden.Arrangements are with Porter Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.