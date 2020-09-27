1/1
John Richard Renner
1936 - 2020
John Richard Renner
October 8, 1936 - July 17, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - He was predeceased by his parents, John J. Renner and Marie Delia (Waddell) Renner and leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Sherlyn (Hibbert) Renner. Additionally, he will be missed by many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
John was born in Kansas City, Kansas, at Bethany Hospital, which is now part of Kansas University Medical Center. He grew up in South Kansas City, Missouri, attending St. Elizabeth Catholic School and Bishop Miege High School. He graduated from high school in 1954 and maintained contact with many of the friends that he made during these early years for the remainder of his life.
His undergraduate education was provided by Notre Dame University and the University of Kansas City (UMKC). He earned two Masters degrees from the University of Missouri-Kansas City (Education) and from the University of Utah (Human Resource Development).
John joined the Army in 1958 and served his country from October, 1958, through February, 1962. While in the service, he worked as a communications specialist and was stationed in Turkey for a year. As was generally his manner and habit, he enjoyed his time in the service and made friends with whom he remained in contact until his most recent years.
John's professional career began with sales positions, leveraging his extroverted personality. In the late 1960s through 1977, he worked as a Director in the CETA/CEP federal programs, which were centerpiece programs in the War on Poverty. In 1977, he was appointed as a Director within the State of Missouri Department of Revenue, where he remained until 1981. John spent the remainder of his work life as a self-employed Certified Financial Planner and owner of Mutual Financial Group located in Johnson County, Kansas, retiring in 2010.
John enjoyed all the friendships that he made throughout his life. He was a fair-minded, affable, generous, genuine, humorous fellow who enjoyed his work, his international travels with his wife and friends, and a good party.
A celebration of John's life will take place on October 7, 2020, at the Loose Park Shelter at 5200 Wornall, Kansas City, Missouri, at 11 a.m. All attendees are asked to comply with local health recommendations for safe attendance, including social distancing and wearing a mask. Flowers may be sent to McGilley's at 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri. Donations to Harvesters or other local food banks are very much appreciated.



Published in Kansas City Star from Sep. 27 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Loose Park Shelter
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
8169426180
