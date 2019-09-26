Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
McGilley Memorial Chapel
12301 State Line Road
Kansas City, MO 64145
(816) 942-6180
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cure of Ars
9401 Mission Rd
Leawood, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cure of Ars
9401 Mission Rd
Leawood, MO
View Map
John Robert (Jack) Eskew


1931 - 2019
John Robert (Jack) Eskew John Robert (Jack) Eskew died Tuesday, September 24. Jack was born December 22, 1931 in Bucyrus, Kansas to Jack and Emily Eskew. He was the youngest of four children. Jack was preceded in death by parents, his sister Bettie Lang of California, sister Virginia Sandbrook of California, and brother Jim of Lee's Summit, Missouri. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Pat, his son Eric of Washington, DC, and his son Kirk and wife Mendi, and three grandsons, Kyle, Ryan, and Callen of Overland Park, KS. Jack moved to Kansas City, Missouri when he was 10 years old. He attended St. James grade school and Lillis High School. Jack attended Southwest Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri. He spent 4 years in the Navy during the Korean War 2 years at the Mare Island submarine base and 2 years sea duty aboard the U.S.S. Frontier in the South Pacific. Jack owned the W. Evans Company, and Evco Tape Company with partner Frank Shockey. Jack and Frank sold their businesses and retired in 1993. Jack was a member and on the Board of Directors at Hillcrest Country Club for 31 years where he earned the nickname "Boomer" for how far he hit the golf ball. Upon retirement Jack enjoyed many golf vacations with friends, attending his grandson's activities and spending time with family. Jack passed peacefully with his family by his side right after receiving his final blessing from the priest. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Cure of Ars, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS, with a visitation following. Contributions may be made to Cure of Ars or . Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements, McGilley State Line Chapel.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 26, 2019
