John Robert Owen John Robert Owen, 89, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on March 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. John was born on December 27, 1929 in Maryville, Missouri the son of William Byron and Matie Adele (Price) Owen. He attended the Naval Academy Class of 1952. John met Billie Tyler during his time at the Academy and they were married in 1960 at Portsmouth, Virginia. John completed his flight school training in Pensacola, Florida. He served on the USS Moale and was a Lieutenant Commander and Naval Aviator during the Korean War. John received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri in 1961 and was a member of Phi Delta Phi. He was active in his community serving on the Board of the Missouri Bar Association, Estate Planning Society of Kansas City, Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, Chairman of the Board of the Salvation Army, President of the Liberty Memorial Association, Board of Trustees Kansas City Art Institute, Treasurer of the Board of Education, Kansas City, Missouri School District, Board of Research Hospital, Lawyers Association of Kansas City, Sunset Hill/Pembroke Hill School, Carriage Club, University Club, Central Methodist College, Executive Vice President of Commerce Bank, President and Chairman of the Board Plaza Bank and Trust, member of Country Club United Methodist Church, World Traveler and avid tennis and squash player. John was preceded in death by his parents, William and Matie Owen and brother, James Owen. He is survived by his wife, Billie of 58 years, daughters, Sarah Owen, Susan Owen, Sandra Price and husband, David, grandchildren, Joseph Owen Perks, Sydney Tyler Perks, Charles Walter Perks and Judson Tyler Price. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with full military honors. A reception will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. Private entombment at the Faith Mausoleum in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Country Club United Methodist Church in the next few weeks. Donations may be made to a or any of the organizations that he served and supported. Online condolences may be left at www.mtmoriah.net.



