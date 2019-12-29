|
John Robert "Jack" Smith III 1969 2019 Jack Smith, 50, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away on December 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House after a short illness. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, from 5-7 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 5:30 pm at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave., KCMO 64131. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, December 31, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Catholic Charities of Kansas City St. Joseph, 4001 Blue Pkwy #250, Kansas City, MO 64130. Jack was born September 8, 1969 in Daly City, CA to John R. "Bob" Smith II and Valerie Smith. He was devoted to his Catholic faith and worked as the Communications Director and editor of the Catholic Key newspaper since 2007 for the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City St. Joseph as well as serving on the board for Catholic Charities. Previously, he served the Archdiocese of San Francisco as Communications Director and Assistant Editor of Catholic San Francisco. A Bay Area native, he attended Marin Catholic High School and the University of San Francisco. He is survived by his parents, Bob and Valerie, his beloved wife of 27 years, Lynn Smith, their beloved son, Sean and his girlfriend Kenzi, his 9 siblings; Michael, Julie (Mark), Amy (Brad), David (Cara), Tina, Sharon (Mike), Jeff (Lindsay), Joe (Christi) and Lisa (Zach), his mother and father-in-law, Patty and Gary Ritzman, brothers-in-law, Rob and Joe (Tara), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jack was known for his skill at cooking, his infectious laugh and his devotion to his family. He will be greatly missed. Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019