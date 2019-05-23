John Ruckle Koch John Ruckel Koch was the son of John C. and Mary (Ruckel) Koch. He was born November 28, 1933, and passed away May 21, 2019. He graduated from Creighton school, then went on to attend Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg before enlisting in the Missouri National Guard. He was a hard-working farmer, as well as a real estate and insurance salesman. He enjoyed fishing and antiquing with his wife, Lela. JR married Lela Parris in June of 1958, and the two enjoyed nearly 61 years of marriage; to this union three children were born. He was a dedicated husband and father, and provided well for his family. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren take part in sports and other activities, and was proud of each and every one of them growing into good, upstanding citizens. JR passed away the morning of May 21, 2019 at his home in Creighton surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Carol (Koch) Thornburg. He is survived by his wife Lela of the home, two sons, Mark and wife Laura Koch of Peculiar, Rocky and wife Brenda Koch of Harrisonville, and a daughter Clara and husband Stan Taber of Creighton, as well as five grandchildren, Jessica (Taber) Miller, Jon Koch, Mackenzie Koch, Wes Taber, and Kristen Koch. Celebration of Life and Masonic Service, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Dickey Funeral Home, Garden City, MO 816-862-6345; with visitation from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment in Parker Cemetery near Creighton, MO. Memorials to the Parker Cemetery Associtation.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary