John S. Wells, Jr.January 22, 1977 - October 18, 2020Excelsior Springs, Missouri - John Stephen Wells, Jr. "Johnny", passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 18, 2020 in his home in Excelsior Springs, MO. He was 43. Johnny was the oldest of four children. Growing up he loved turning Legos into working machines, building remote control cars from scratch, riding his bikes, finding Garfield collectibles and running around the neighborhood with his friends. It wasn't until he married Melony (Dallas) Wells that he began to really enjoy life. He loved spending time with his two cats, helping others whenever possible, baking with his daughter Emma, chasing his son JJ "Bubba" around and giving Melony a hard time. He was so happy to be a husband and a daddy. He filled the role as a family man and cherished it deeply. Johnny also was very grateful for the extended family he gained after he married Melony. He always knew that he could count on the many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews and many other relatives to help in any time of need.Johnny was preceded in death by his grandmother Agnes Wells and his dad John Stephen Wells, Sr.He is survived by his wife Melony, daughter Emma and son JJ of the home; sister Jenny McArthur (Matt) and nephew Danny of Independence, MO; sister Rachel Wells of Denver, CO; sister Jessica Wells of Independence, MO; stepmom Ruth Wells of Sugar Creek, MO; mother Catherine Bernavich.Memorial VisitationWednesday, October 28, 20206:00 PM – 8:00 PMCarson-Speaks Chapel1501 W Lexington AveIndependence, MO 64052.