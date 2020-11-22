John SalazarApril 22, 1921 - November 19, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - John O. SalazarJohn O. Salazar, 99, passed away November 19, 2020. John was born on April 22, 1921 from the parents of Pomposo and Genoveva Salazar, in Ellsworth, Kansas. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife of 53yrs Rosa Salazar. He is survived by his 2 sons John R. Salazar and Ernesto Salazar; 5 daughters Martina Maria Salazar, Gloria Guerrero, Rosa Campos, Sandra Zarate and Monica Burris; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. There will be a graveside visitation Wednesday, November 25 from 10:30-11AM, with a graveside service starting at 11AM all at Maple Hill Cemetery.