1/
John Salazar
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Salazar
April 22, 1921 - November 19, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - John O. Salazar
John O. Salazar, 99, passed away November 19, 2020. John was born on April 22, 1921 from the parents of Pomposo and Genoveva Salazar, in Ellsworth, Kansas. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and his wife of 53yrs Rosa Salazar. He is survived by his 2 sons John R. Salazar and Ernesto Salazar; 5 daughters Martina Maria Salazar, Gloria Guerrero, Rosa Campos, Sandra Zarate and Monica Burris; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. There will be a graveside visitation Wednesday, November 25 from 10:30-11AM, with a graveside service starting at 11AM all at Maple Hill Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved