John Sanford Brewer Sr. John Sanford Brewer, Sr., born in Columbus, Ohio on December 5, 1934, passed away on February 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He attended Redemptorist High School, Creighton University and Kansas State; was drafted and served two years in Alaska; worked at Commercial Credit in Omaha, Nebraska and Westinghouse Credit in Kansas City, Missouri; met and married Donna Mucke in Kansas City Missouri; remained married for 58 years. Worked for Brightman Distributing in Kansas City; was transferred to St. Louis; served as VP and Treasurer for 26 years. Accepted a position with York International Heating and Air Conditioning in St. Louis; was transferred to the Bay Area in California where he was Regional Manager for 13 years. He always considered the placement of air conditioners at the Golden Gate Bridge, Oakland Coliseum and San Diego Baseball Stadium as big accomplishments in his business life. After retiring in 1999, he worked part-time for San Ramon Chamber of Commerce. In 2005, he and Donna moved to San Antonio, Texas to be closer to their daughter and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Sanford Brewer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; sons, John, Jr. (Carol Ann) of Portland, Oregon, Mark (June), of Kennesaw, Georgia, Matt (Rhonda), of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter, Amy (Craig), Blanford, of Malakoff, Texas; seven grandchildren, Bridget, John, Conrad, Elizabeth, Steven, Austin, Skyler and Dylan; Sisters, Joyce DeCoursey, of Topeka, Kansas and Jackie Armbruster, of Tacoma, Washington; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends he considered family. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association and Redemptorist Catholic Church, Kansas City, Missouri.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary