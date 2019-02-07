Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Golden Gate Funeral Chapel
2800 East 18th Street
Kansas City, MO 64127
(816) 673-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for John Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Scott Campbell


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Scott Campbell Obituary
John Scott Campbell 12/01/1953 - 02/01/2019 Scott passed at 65 after a series of medical difficulties. A native Kansas Citian, spent time as a Navy Seal, enjoyed working on cars, puzzles, and doting on his cats Abby & Lily. Scott is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Marie of Gladstone, son Jeffrey Scott (Bethany) in San Diego & 3-year-old grandson Jason Scott whom he adored; also by brothers Matt and Clay of Kansas City and brother Bob of Bellingham WA. As his wish, Scott was cremated at Golden Gate Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.