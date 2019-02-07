|
John Scott Campbell 12/01/1953 - 02/01/2019 Scott passed at 65 after a series of medical difficulties. A native Kansas Citian, spent time as a Navy Seal, enjoyed working on cars, puzzles, and doting on his cats Abby & Lily. Scott is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carol Marie of Gladstone, son Jeffrey Scott (Bethany) in San Diego & 3-year-old grandson Jason Scott whom he adored; also by brothers Matt and Clay of Kansas City and brother Bob of Bellingham WA. As his wish, Scott was cremated at Golden Gate Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 7, 2019