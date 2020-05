Or Copy this URL to Share

John Scott McCullagh 82, passed away April 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Carroll; sons Tim, John (Sandy), and Dave (Joni); daughter Ann McGee (Matt); daughter in law, Becky; and many grandchildren whom he adored.



