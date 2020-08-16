John Setsuya Kishi Jr. John Setsuya Kishi, Jr., age 73, passed away on July 27, 2020, in Georgia. John was born in Hawaii on October 1, 1946. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, during the war. After returning to Hawaii, John married Gloria Kline (of Iowa) in 1971. Together they moved to Kansas City, where they were active members of St. James Lutheran Church and later Gashland Presbyterian Church. In 1995, he lost Gloria to a long battle with cancer. He continued working as a union carpenter and foreman while taking evening college classes. He got re-married to Glenda Campbell (of Indiana) in 1997. After his retirement they moved to Georgia, where John remodeled and repaired houses for friends and neighbors. Those who knew John, know that he dedicated his life to serving othersfirst his country in the armed forces and then his wives and children. His servant heart did not stop with family. He generously gave his time, skills, and knowledge to help anyone in need. He loved to fix and build things and was always working on a project. John was an avid fly fisherman and loved Jazz. He enjoyed time with family and would drive hundreds of miles to visit those he loved. He kept himself healthy and active up until succumbing to Covid-19. John is survived by his wife Glenda; daughters Stephanie (and son-in-law Julio) and Wendi (and son-in-law Jacob), son Setsuo; step-daughter Angela; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date in Kansas City.



