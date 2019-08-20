Kansas City Star Obituaries
John Smith Stalcup


1937 - 2019
John Smith Stalcup Obituary
John Smith Stalcup John Smith Stalcup passed peacefully in the early morning hours of August 16, 2019. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM Tuesday, August 20th, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Kansas City, Missouri. Interment will be at 4:00 PM Tuesday in Greenlawn Cemetery, Afton, Iowa. In Lieu of flowers contributions to . (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2019
