John Thomas Spencer
November 20, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - John was preceded in death by his parents Guy Andrew Spencer and Mary Frances Spencer and brother, Guy Wade Spencer and sister, Sarah Sue Spencer.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue Spencer, his 2 sons Brett Spencer (Ann) and Blake Spencer (Monique) and five grandchildren, Torry, Emma, Chloe, Jack and Reese.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at Church of the Resurrection.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs or Cancer Society
of America. His full Obituary and Condolences can be viewed online at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com