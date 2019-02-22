John "Jack" Stadler Jr. John (Jack) Stadler Jr. passed away on February 18, 2019 at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Dorothy Lynn. He is survived by his wife, Susy and his children, Darlene, Gary and Patty and nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Jack was a loving father to his four children. He taught them the most important life lessons work hard, value yourself, protect your family and above all, face life with a sense of humor. He enjoyed coaching little league, fishing, hiking and going to the beach with his kids. Jack served in the US Navy as part of the UDT (Underwater Demolition Team). He eventually developed a successful career in sales, selling commercial equipment such as forklifts, cranes, conveyer systems and log skidders. In 1978 he moved to Kansas City, where he worked for Midwest Kenworth selling trucks. In his career, he held multiple responsibilities in the organization including starting their first Leasing Division, building and construction of facilities and human resources. Jack had always enjoyed building and designing, whether it was the decks on his own home or helping his friends with their projects. So in 1995, he took a leap of faith and started his own residential construction company. His belief was that he could provide exceptional design and quality to his clients. He believed honesty and integrity was paramount as well as the satisfaction of his clients. During the twenty years he owned his business, he formed many long lasting friendships. In fact, friendships were one of the most important aspects of his life. He was a social person who enjoyed cooking and entertaining his friends. It gave him pleasure to see people enjoying themselves. He loved the impromptu gatherings on his porch during summer afternoons when neighbors would drop in unannounced and stay till late. His most enjoyable hobby was working in the yard on the weekends or building some new water feature or landscape project. Jack lived a memorable life filled with unique adventures, experiences and friendships. He did so, because he never feared the future, never worried about the past, had the determination to pursue his dreams and valued his friendships. He will be missed and never forgotten by those who knew him as a friend and those of us who loved him. A celebration of life will be held at Piropos Briarcliff, Kansas City, Mo. On Thursday, February 28th between 4:00PM and 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations may be made to the Parkville Animal Shelter, Parkville, Mo. Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

