Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
John Strub Hanson

John Strub Hanson Obituary
John Strub Hanson John Strub Hanson, 70, Westwood Hills, KS passed away unexpectedly at home on June 10, 2019. He was born April 13, 1949 in Kansas City, MO to Virgil and Mary Katherine (Strub) Hanson. Visitation will be held at Maple Hill Funeral Home, 3300 Shawnee Drive, KC, KS 66106 at 10am June 22 with memorial service to follow at 11am. The following obituary was written by John. In his prime John worked 2 1/2 jobs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Kansas City Star Sports Desk part time and the family cash register company founded by his father Virgil Hanson. That was before the "evil days" (Ecclesiastes 12) of physical limitations from a fall led to a cutback in recent years. He was predeceased by his parents Virgil and Mary Hanson, brother Greg, best friend Bill Lundblad (Proverbs 18-24) and Siberian huskies King and Hondo. He is survived by brothers Ronald (Martha), Robert (Linda), nephew Jeff (Dawn) and their families. A man from another era, John Hanson goes "Beyond the Sunset" (Rosalie Allen/ Elton Britt) awaiting resurrection to the new earth of Christ's Kingdom. ( 1 Corinthians 15, Revelation 21)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019
