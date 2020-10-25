Jack Weyforth
August 28, 1939 - October 18, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - John (Jack) Stuart Weyforth, 81, of Overland Park, KS passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, after complications from surgery. He is survived by his wife Mary Ann, with whom he just celebrated 50 years of marriage; his daughters Katherine Vanlandingham (Andrew) and Carolyn Glanville (Mark) and granddaughters; his siblings Frank Weyforth (Didi), Mimi Dawson (Rhett), Deborah McElvenney (Kevin), and countless nieces, nephews, family and friends that loved and respected him. Jack was an admired swim coach and a leader in the community and business world, serving as school board president for multiple districts and eventually retiring from 20 years at Sprint. A full obituary can be seen at https://cremationcenterkc.com/jack-weyforth/
.