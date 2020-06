Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

John T. Fritz John T. Fritz, 71, formerly of Kansas City, MO, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Crestwood Health Care Center in Florissant, MO. He graduated from Southeast High School in 1966.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store