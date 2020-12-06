1/
John "Dave" Taylor
1965 - 2020
John "Dave" Taylor
March 9, 1965 - November 28, 2020
Fordland, Missouri - Dave Taylor was born March 9, 1965. He passed away Saturday November 28, with him mother, Jackie Johnson, and step-father, Ronald J. Johnson, by his side. He joined his brother, James Michael Taylor. Dave is survived by his mother, Jackie, step-father, Ronald, nephew, Dana Anthony Taylor, great nephew, Axel Taylor, daughter, Laura Williams, son-in-law, Thad Williams, and three grandchildren, Thad Williams Jr, Cierra Williams and Ira Williams.
Dave was known as a jack of all trades and a master of many. He could fix almost anything and spent a majority of his life fixing things in the Kansas City area. He did whatever he could to help others even to his own detriment. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
