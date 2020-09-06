John Thomas Kelly After several years of living with early-onset dementia, John Thomas Kelly died on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home, with his loved ones near, and to the sound of thunder. John was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on September 16, 1959, and was 60 years of age at the time of his death. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julia (Gross); brother, Tim; sister, Joan Hill; and sister-in-law, Valerie Simpson. Along with his wife, Cheri, he is survived by his father, Mike; stepmother, Martha; children, Ryan (Meagan) Kelly, Erin (Kevin) Thurman, and Sara Kelly, and stepdaughter, Kelsey Reid. His grandchildren, Weston, Cuyler and Rowan Kelly, and Jayden and Samuel Thurman will miss him terribly. John loved his wife, his family, music, his dog, Bailey, and a good pint of Guinness. "May the road rise up" to meet him until we meet again. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or your favorite pet charity. Please share a memory and see complete service details at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
. Arrgmts: McGilley State Line, 816-942-6180.