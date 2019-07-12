|
|
John Thomas Losik John Thomas Losik, 80, of Oro Valley, Arizona, died July 7, 2019. John was born March 15, 1939 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He received his Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering and an MBA from Marquette University. He moved to Kansas City in 1973 to work for Hallmark Cards. He retired from Hallmark in 2001. John moved to Oro Valley, Arizona in 2016. He is survived by his three kids: Tom (and Ami) Losik, Beth Losik, Sara (and Jason) Hall and his 5 grandkids: Vida, Sean, Eli, Xander, and Liam. Service was held at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetary in Marana, Arizona.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 12, 2019