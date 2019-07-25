Home

Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Open Door
4800 S 20th St
Leavenworth, KS
John Thomas Pietzsch


1970 - 2019
John Thomas Pietzsch Obituary
John Thomas Pietzsch March 9 1970 to July 11 2019 John Thomas Pietzsch of Valley Falls, Kansas, passed away on July 11 2019 in Valley Falls, KS. John was born in Independence Missouri on March 9, 1970. He is survived by his parents, Tom (Cheryl) Pietzsch Leavenworth KS; Peggy (Ron) Fletcher Lees Summit MO; a brother, Matthew Pietzsch Blue Springs MO; and grandmothers, Lela Mae Pietzsch Hamilton TX, Lorene Stevens Higginsville MO; Siblings; Shelley (Mike) Royalty Summit KY; Cristyn (Jeromy) Watkins KC and Taryn Glidewell KCK. Services will be held at Church of the Open Door, 4800 S 20th St. Leavenworth KS on Saturday July 27 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Childerns Mercy Hosp.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 25, 2019
