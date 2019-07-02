|
John Vincent Hook John V Hook died peacefully at his home on June 24, 2019. Born February 15, 1954 to William and Marie Hook in Kansas City, Missouri. John was a life-long area resident and attended Northeast High School. He served in the Navy from 1973-1975 during the Vietnam War and worked as a Laborer with Local Union 1290. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and is survived by his three children: Philip, Brandon, Megan and grandson, William. A service will be held Friday, July 12,2019 at 2:30pm at Leavenworth National Cemetery & a reception will follow at the VFW on 24 Hwy in Independence, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 2, 2019