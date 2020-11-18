John VivonaMarch 11, 1933 - November 15, 2020Overland Park, Kansas - John E. Vivona was born March 11, 1933 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Rose Vivona. He passed away on Sunday, November 15 at St Luke's South Hospital. A private mass will be said Friday, November 20 at Curé of Ars Catholic Church after which he will be interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery.John attended Central High School in Kansas City and what is now the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, earning a degree in Music Education. He was a talented trumpet player and played in big bands in Kansas City during high school and college.He married Patricia Wright on June 4, 1955, and entered the U. S. Army in 1956. After the Army, he taught instrumental music and then began a career as a manufacturer's representative in the automotive aftermarket. He owned John Vivona & Associates for 40 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement he taught instrumental music at Nativity School in Leawood. He also formed a band of neighbors and played at various locations in the Kansas City area especially around Christmas time.John was a man of integrity and loyalty. He was devoted to his family and to his Catholic faith. Throughout his lifetime he made everlasting friendships. He enjoyed traveling, he loved music and played tennis and golf. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his honesty, his work ethic, his faithfulness, his humility and for the love in his great big heart.John is survived by his wife Pat, his son John G. Vivona and John's wife Elizabeth, his daughter Laura V. Stack and Laura's husband Douglas, his granddaughter Tricia Savio and Tricia's husband Nick, and their daughter Sophia and his grandson John A. Vivona.He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Carmel Mascaro and Pauline McGrew, and his brothers-in-law Joseph Mascaro and Charles McGrew.