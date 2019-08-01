Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Charter Funerals on Blue Ridge Cutoff
5000 Blue Ridge Cut Off
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 921-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Charter Funerals
5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Charter Funerals
5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off
Kansas City, MO
View Map
John W. Mason Obituary
John W. Mason John W. Mason, 86, of Ind., MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children. Visitation will begin at 11am, Sat., Aug 3, 19 at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off, KCMO; service at 1pm, with burial at Mound Grove Cemetery. John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lena Mason, his wife of 50 years, Donna Mason, grand daughter , Katherine, and sisters, Jane and Arlene. He is survived by his children: Jeff; John C. Mason II (Patra); and Susan, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 1, 2019
