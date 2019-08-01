|
|
John W. Mason John W. Mason, 86, of Ind., MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children. Visitation will begin at 11am, Sat., Aug 3, 19 at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cut-Off, KCMO; service at 1pm, with burial at Mound Grove Cemetery. John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lena Mason, his wife of 50 years, Donna Mason, grand daughter , Katherine, and sisters, Jane and Arlene. He is survived by his children: Jeff; John C. Mason II (Patra); and Susan, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 1, 2019