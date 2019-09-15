|
John Walter "Jack"Kain Jack Kain, 84, of KCK, passed away on 9/8/19. He was born 8/4/35, the son of John and Esther Kain. Jack graduated from Ward High School and entered the U.S. Navy, where he witnessed the largest U.S. Nuclear bomb (Operation Castle Bravo) in 1954. He married Patricia Long on July 20, 1957. Jack was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kain. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and David Stallbaumer, and son and daughter-in-law, John and Elaine Kain; five grandchildren: Megan (Stallbaumer) Coan, Maggie, Alex, Kyle, and Caroline Kain; and two sisters, Mary Ellen Rogers and Pat Eskew. The Rosary will be held at 9:30am Thurs, 9/19/19 with visitation to follow from 10-11am and Mass at 11am, all at Holy Angels in Basehor, Ks. A luncheon will follow at the church hall. Burial will take place at 11am on Fri, 9/20/19 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019