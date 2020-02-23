Home

John Walter (Jack) Lane

John Walter (Jack) Lane John Walter (Jack) Lane, 90, passed away February 16, 2020. Jack was born May 24, 1929 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Walter and Ruth Lane who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Ellen Fisher (Tom), son Walter Lane (Jana), grandson Greg Lane (Kathryn), granddaughter Lindsey Kreikemeier (Robert), grandson Alex Fisher, great-granddaughter Heidi Kreikemeier, and great-grandsons Jack and Cooper Lane, and Rhett and Wyatt Kreikemeier all of the Kansas City area. Visitation is 1:00 pm, March 1, 2020 at the First Christian Church of North Kansas City followed by services at 2:00 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Christian Church of North Kansas City, or , and mailed to 2018 Gentry, North Kansas City, MO 64116.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020
