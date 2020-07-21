John Wayne Gerber John Wayne Gerber, 70, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away July 19, 2020 at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron, MO. John was born November 26th, 1949 in Kansas City, MO. He was raised by his parents Paul and Bernese (Harford) Gerber in Independence, MO, where he got into an immeasurable amount of mischief with friends. John graduated from Van Horn High School and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Missouri. He served in the Army from 1973 to 1975. John married Gayle (McCarty) Gerber on May 26th, 1984. They have one daughter, Molly. John worked for the state of Missouri, retiring from his job as a Probation and Parole Officer in 2009. John enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a sharp dresser, an avid lawn mower, and a lover of music, both live and recorded. After retirement, John frequented Legacy Park Community Center where he made many good friends. He became a racquetball devotee and general fitness enthusiast. Despite his active lifestyle, John also knew how to relax with a cold Guinness or a perfect margarita. He adhered to Warren Zevon's advice to "enjoy every sandwich." John was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, and a brother-in-law. He is survived by his wife Gayle, his daughter Molly (Gerber) Henley (Stephen), his much anticipated granddaughter Hattie Henley, his sister Vicki Ferguson (Randy), his brother-in-law Mike McCarty (Nancy), his sister-in-law Susan Daniels, his nephew Christopher McCarty and his children Timothy and PJ, his niece Cara McCarty Pool (Ben), numerous friends, and a vast collection of CD's and records. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron, MO, as well as those from Interim and Crossroads Hospice, for their care in John's final months.



