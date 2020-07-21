1/1
John Wayne Gerber
John Wayne Gerber John Wayne Gerber, 70, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away July 19, 2020 at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron, MO. John was born November 26th, 1949 in Kansas City, MO. He was raised by his parents Paul and Bernese (Harford) Gerber in Independence, MO, where he got into an immeasurable amount of mischief with friends. John graduated from Van Horn High School and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Missouri. He served in the Army from 1973 to 1975. John married Gayle (McCarty) Gerber on May 26th, 1984. They have one daughter, Molly. John worked for the state of Missouri, retiring from his job as a Probation and Parole Officer in 2009. John enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a sharp dresser, an avid lawn mower, and a lover of music, both live and recorded. After retirement, John frequented Legacy Park Community Center where he made many good friends. He became a racquetball devotee and general fitness enthusiast. Despite his active lifestyle, John also knew how to relax with a cold Guinness or a perfect margarita. He adhered to Warren Zevon's advice to "enjoy every sandwich." John was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, and a brother-in-law. He is survived by his wife Gayle, his daughter Molly (Gerber) Henley (Stephen), his much anticipated granddaughter Hattie Henley, his sister Vicki Ferguson (Randy), his brother-in-law Mike McCarty (Nancy), his sister-in-law Susan Daniels, his nephew Christopher McCarty and his children Timothy and PJ, his niece Cara McCarty Pool (Ben), numerous friends, and a vast collection of CD's and records. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron, MO, as well as those from Interim and Crossroads Hospice, for their care in John's final months.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 21, 2020
It's hard to imagine that John is gone. I've spent time looking at many many pictures. They make me laugh and cry all at once. After a lengthy illness, I pray he is resting in peace. Go with God Big Brother.
Vicki Ferguson
Sister
July 21, 2020
John was a good friend for many years and I will miss him always. We reminisced about shared personal and professional experiences over many expensive beers and cheap sandwiches. He loved his family most of all. His greatest joy came from being a husband, father and grandfather. My heart goes out to the family.
Jerry Holder
Friend
July 21, 2020
Positive thoughts and prayers for the family. May God bless. Your sisters are with you.
Alice Blizzard
Friend
July 21, 2020
Gayle you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your loss. May God wrap his arms around you and give you comfort during this time.Your sisters are behind you if you need anything please reach out. God Bless You
Margie Poznick
Classmate
July 21, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family. We shared many laughs and got into so much mischief when we were young. You will be missed Old Buddy. RIP John!
LARRY HARRIS
Friend
July 21, 2020
I did not know John; but his parents, Paul and Bernese, were my landlord and landlady in my first apartment from 1985-1990 and they were fine people. I can glean from what I have read here that they raised a fine son. My sympathy to his family.

Sincerely,
Elaine Hines
Elaine Hines
