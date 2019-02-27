John Wayne Ropcke John Wayne Ropcke, 72, of Warsaw, MO, passed away February 23, 2019. He was born December 16, 1946, in Kansas City, MO, to Walter F. and Katherine Ropcke. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter "Sonny" and David Ropcke. John retired from Ford Motor Company (Claycomo) in 1998 following 32 years of service. He was a member of UAW Local 249 (Claycomo). After retirement, he and his wife Jan moved fulltime to Warsaw. John was a life member of Optimist International #36202 in Sugar Creek, serving as president and lieutenant governor for his chapter. He was a member and past master of Shawnee Lodge #548 AF & AM in Clinton and was a very active member of Ararat Shrine Temple. His love for kids drove him to help tirelessly in fundraisers, while holding various appointed offices at Ararat. He spent countless days helping with the Shrine circus and selling Vidalia onions. He was a member and past president of the Ararat Director's Staff and Provost, and served as an Ambassador, and as Assistant Director of Shrine Clubs. He also served as president of Warsaw and Golden Valley Shrine clubs. John was a member of the Order of Quetzalcoatl. He enjoyed the love and fellowship with his "brothers" in the fraternity. John was a fun-loving man, always ready to pull a prank or tell a story. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting deer and trying to find the largest crappie in Truman Lake. He entered many bass tournaments and actually won some! John leaves his wife, Janet "Jan", of the home; son, Brian Ropcke, his wife Julie and granddaughter Megan, all of Buckner, MO; stepson, Frankie Taylor and grandson Frankie of NKC, MO; stepson, Johnny Taylor and grandson Jaylon of Greenfield, MO; two nieces, a nephew, and many other extended family members and friends. John was a straight-forward man, loved "stirring the pot" and was a practical joker. We will miss your smile, tender heart and long stories. Love you! R.I.P. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm, followed by Masonic services at 7:30 pm, on Friday, March 1, at Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129. Graveside services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 2, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Raytown. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ararat Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund (address above). You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary