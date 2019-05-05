John Wells Sr. John Richey Wells, Sr. passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 97. John was born on February 27, 1922 in Kansas City, MO to Ralph and Alice (Leggett) Wells. He received a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Kansas before serving as a Communications Officer on the DE-422 USS Douglas A. Munro during WWII. After the war John joined the family business, Wells Real Estate, where he was involved in the building of over 1200 homes in the Kansas City area. John continued his career in construction for another five decades, mostly in municipal and commercial construction. John is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Schroeder Wells, and his daughter, Kathy (Wells) Wilson. He is survived by his son, John R. Wells, Jr. He leaves five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. According to his wishes, John was cremated and his ashes will be interred in Leavenworth National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24 with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kansas City Hospice, or please perform a random act of kindness to one in need. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.



Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary