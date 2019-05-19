Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Whitney "Jack" Alexander

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Whitney "Jack" Alexander Obituary
John "Jack" Whitney Alexander John "Jack" Whitney Alexander, 85, Overland Park, KS, formerly of Dover, New Jersey, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at home. Jack was born 01/23/1934. He was proceeded in death by his parents William W. and Florence Alexander; his son Keith Alexander; and his brother Gordon Alexander. He is survived by his brother Edward Alexander; sister Joyce Schneider; daughters Kim Alexander Whitney, and Diane Alexander- Bolland; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Cremation Arr: Reflections 816-561-0101
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.