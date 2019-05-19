|
|
John "Jack" Whitney Alexander John "Jack" Whitney Alexander, 85, Overland Park, KS, formerly of Dover, New Jersey, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at home. Jack was born 01/23/1934. He was proceeded in death by his parents William W. and Florence Alexander; his son Keith Alexander; and his brother Gordon Alexander. He is survived by his brother Edward Alexander; sister Joyce Schneider; daughters Kim Alexander Whitney, and Diane Alexander- Bolland; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Cremation Arr: Reflections 816-561-0101
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2019