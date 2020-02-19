|
John William Schmidt John W. Schmidt, 65, passed away February 15, 2020 following a sudden and severe illness. He was born August 30, 1954 in Kansas City, MO to James and Margaret Schmidt. John is survived by his son, Jake Schmidt and wife Hilary; daughter, Emily Schmidt; grandchildren, James and Evelyn Schmidt; a sister, Ann Mertes; brothers, Patrick, Michael and David Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Music 4 Jeremy's Cherubs c/o Muehlebach Funeral Care 680 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131. The obituary in its entirety can be read at www.muehlebachchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020